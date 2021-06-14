Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 327,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE CMP opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.