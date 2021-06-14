Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the highest is $2.76 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. 137,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,335. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $39.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

