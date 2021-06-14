Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

