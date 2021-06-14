CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC cut its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,802 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CONMED worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at $16,405,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $2,828,553.56. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,127 shares of company stock worth $11,116,439. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNMD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,034. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

