Contrasting Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ellington Financial and Vidler Water Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $111.87 million 7.55 $25.00 million $1.63 11.84 Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 21.98 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Ellington Financial has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ellington Financial and Vidler Water Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus target price of $16.56, suggesting a potential downside of 13.83%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 172.10% 9.43% 2.09% Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99%

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Vidler Water Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

