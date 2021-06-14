Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $830,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce $830,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $660,000.00 to $1.00 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 186.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 million to $3.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.00 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRBP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 52,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,407,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

