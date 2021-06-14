Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Sell”

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

CLB opened at $47.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.39. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

