Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,631,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 162,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $201,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $193,350,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $28,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after acquiring an additional 373,646 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $13,212,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $50.96 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,890 shares of company stock worth $1,700,028. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

