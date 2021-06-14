Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
In other news, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ CRTX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.84. 6,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98. Cortexyme has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.75.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.
