Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.84. 6,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98. Cortexyme has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

