Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.61

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 2233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Costamare by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 98,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

