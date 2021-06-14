Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.1% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $72,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of COST traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.87. 5,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,868. The firm has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.