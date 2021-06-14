Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $27.35 on Friday. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,519.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,754 shares of company stock worth $905,860. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

