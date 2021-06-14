Credit Suisse Group Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $30.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.44.

EPRT stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

