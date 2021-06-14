Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Halma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. Halma has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

