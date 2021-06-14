Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company's operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of CPG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,534,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,173. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

