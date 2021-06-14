Critical Analysis: Stem (NYSE:STEM) versus Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -132.89% -77.43% -55.70% Stem N/A N/A N/A

15.6% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Polar Power and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stem has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.80%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Polar Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polar Power and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $9.03 million 14.88 -$10.87 million N/A N/A Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Summary

Stem beats Polar Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. Athena stabilizes the grid, reduces carbon emissions, and solves renewable intermittency across the network of distributed energy storage systems. The company serves customers, including Fortune 500 corporate energy users, project developers and installers, and utilities and independent power producers. Stem, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

