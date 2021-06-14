Critical Comparison: Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) & Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$4.74 million N/A N/A Takeda Pharmaceutical $15.99 billion 1.68 $1.68 billion N/A N/A

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Propanc Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Propanc Biopharma and Takeda Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -71.92% Takeda Pharmaceutical 7.84% 11.35% 5.57%

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Propanc Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically. The company has a research collaboration with University of JaÃ©n to commence the POP1 joint drug discovery program. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the manufacture and sale of OTC drugs and quasi-drugs. The Other segment includes manufacture and sale of reagents, clinical diagnostics, and chemical products. The company was founded by Takeda Chobei on June 12, 1781 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

