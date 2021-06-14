CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $239.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.04.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Sunday. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,433 shares of company stock worth $69,647,641. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

