Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Crown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK opened at $101.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.