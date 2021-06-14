CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) & Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Critical Comparison

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CryoLife and Adynxx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife $253.23 million 4.47 -$16.68 million $0.25 115.88 Adynxx $2.22 million 0.08 -$8.42 million N/A N/A

Adynxx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CryoLife.

Volatility and Risk

CryoLife has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CryoLife and Adynxx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

CryoLife presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.73%. Given CryoLife’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CryoLife is more favorable than Adynxx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of CryoLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of CryoLife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CryoLife and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife -5.10% 3.00% 1.22% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CryoLife beats Adynxx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system. The company also provides E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, it offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; and cardiac laser therapy products, such as SolarGen 2100s Console and SoloGrip III disposable handpieces. Further, the company sells CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as offers pyrolytic carbon coating services to other medical device manufacturers. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

