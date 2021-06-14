Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.73 Million

Analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post sales of $223.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.20 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $146.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $941.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.98 million to $944.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 2,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,898. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $226.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

