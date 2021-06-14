CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $97.82

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.82, but opened at $101.29. CureVac shares last traded at $99.43, with a volume of 4,582 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVAC shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion and a PE ratio of -90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.14.
About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
