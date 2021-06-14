CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Down 5.6%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares were down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.02 and last traded at $62.02. Approximately 1,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 60,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.20.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

