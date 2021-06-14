CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Down 5.6%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares were down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.02 and last traded at $62.02. Approximately 1,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 60,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.72.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.20.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.
CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.