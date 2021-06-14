CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management raised its position in CVS Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 19,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 133,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 16.1% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $85.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.