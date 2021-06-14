Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the May 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DMLRY traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 36,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,479. Daimler has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

