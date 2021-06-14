Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 273.2% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS DIFTY opened at $27.53 on Monday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.60.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Other. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

