DAOstack Hits Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $4.06 million and $207,179.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,167.13 or 1.00047417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00032938 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00062615 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002551 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

