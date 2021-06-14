DCF Advisers LLC Increases Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 412.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,764 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60,422 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $101,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,160,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,191. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

