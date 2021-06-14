DCF Advisers LLC Sells 13,808 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

DCF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.74. 2,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,044. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,802.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,803 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

