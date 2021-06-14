Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Tops $0.0330

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,195,957 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

