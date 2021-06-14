DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $567,866.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $567,866.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00168291 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00185010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01053429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,879.01 or 1.00213922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002682 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,314,071 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.