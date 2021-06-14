Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

DAL opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $66,143,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

