DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Boosted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XRAY opened at $65.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

