Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $920.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $850.00 to $920.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $835.94.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $816.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $727.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

