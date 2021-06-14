Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $70.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.