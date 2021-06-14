Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.
Deutsche Post stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $70.05.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is currently 43.33%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
