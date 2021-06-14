Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $5.20 on Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00012984 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $573,773.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.71 or 0.00488387 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

