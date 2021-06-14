Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,048. The company has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $195.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

