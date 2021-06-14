Digitalcoin Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $657,462.99 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,972.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,480.14 or 0.06363757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.48 or 0.01566422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00432721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00148551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.35 or 0.00673162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.00434667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007164 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040570 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,465,381 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

