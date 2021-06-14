Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XONE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a market cap of $474.98 million, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.30. The ExOne Company has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The ExOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

