Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 14,640 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of North American Construction Group worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOA stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $441.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

