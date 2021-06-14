Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 902 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of Esquire Financial worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

