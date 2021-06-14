Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,954,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE WPG opened at $4.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 55.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

