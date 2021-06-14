Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,663 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $37.73 on Monday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

