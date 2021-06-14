Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 349,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of BEST at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BEST during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BEST during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BEST during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in BEST by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE BEST opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.54. BEST Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 76.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

