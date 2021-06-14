Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $74.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCBO. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.20. 72,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,061. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99. Docebo has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -219.50.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,294,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

