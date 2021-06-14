Dogecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.68 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $41.66 billion and $1.68 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.80 or 0.00426605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,021,683,983 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

