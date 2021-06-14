Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sells $70,832.46 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $70,832.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $435,331.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.