Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 70.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $20,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

