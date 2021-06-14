DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.40

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 1780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

DZSI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in DZS by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DZS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DZS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

