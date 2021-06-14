Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.38

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $918.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Boston Partners raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 247,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,593 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.